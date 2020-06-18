As of Thursday morning, June 18, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification oftwo new confirmed casesof coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patientsareresidentsof Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 60, with 51cases fully recovered, eight isolated at home and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updates.
