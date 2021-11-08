MURRAY – As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 25 new cases of COVID-19 last week (six cases on Nov. 2, five cases on Nov. 3, 10 cases on Nov. 4 and four cases on Nov. 5).
The case count is now at 5,534, with 5,427 recovered, 42 isolated at home, three hospitalized and 62 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: six cases under age 18; 10 cases ages 18-39; five cases ages 40-60; and four cases over age 60.
Booster doses are available through your medical provider or local pharmacies. If you are in need of a curbside or home visit due to mobility issues for a COVID booster dose, you may contact the health department at (270) 753-3381.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the community, CCHD said.
