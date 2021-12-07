MURRAY - As of Dec. 3, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 45 new cases of COVID19 (14 cases on 11/30, 10 cases on 12/1, 7 cases on 12/2, and 14 cases on 12/3). The case count is now at 5,732 with 5,614 recovered, 50 isolated at home, 1 hospitalized, and 67 deaths. Here is a breakdown of the total cases by age category: 5 cases under age 18, 16 cases age 18 to 39, 17 cases age 40-60, and 7 cases over 60.
Booster doses are available through your medical provider or local pharmacies. If you are in need of a curbside or home visit due to mobility or medical issues for a COVID booster dose, please contact us at 270-753-3381.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community.
