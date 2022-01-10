MURRAY – As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 69 new cases of COVID-19 for the period Jan. 6 (44 cases) to Jan. 7 (25 cases). The case count is now at 6,435 with 5,992 recovered, 358 isolated at homes, 13 hospitalized and 72 deaths.
In response to the current increase in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant, CCHD encourages individuals that attend small and large gatherings to follow Red County Recommendations as well as CDC guidance concerning gatherings. Doing this will help provide a safe and healthy environment for meetings and events.
Current Red County Recommendations:
-Require masking in government buildings.
-Encourage masking for public indoor settings/crowded outdoor settings for all persons 2 years of age and above.
-Encourage social distancing of at least six feet apart in public settings.
-Consider limiting in-person community gatherings and postponing large events.
-Encourage medically vulnerable persons to avoid large crowds.
CCHD advises that if you are attending a gathering, consider steps you need to take to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19. Some of the steps recommended are: get vaccinated, wear masks and get tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.