MURRAY – As of Thursday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification eight new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 5,463, with 5,350 recovered, 46 isolated at home, six hospitalized and 61 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: zero cases under age 18; six cases ages 18-39; two cases ages 40-60 and zero cases over 60.
CCHD also announced five new cases on Wednesday. The breakdown of those total cases by age category was: one case under age 18; one case ages 18-39; three cases ages 40-60 and zero cases over age 60.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the community.
