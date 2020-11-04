MURRAY – As of Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The patients are residents of Calloway County, but additional details will not be provided for privacy reasons, CCHD said. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,086, with 947 cases recovered, 122 isolated at home, six hospitalized and 11 deaths.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD has been periodically reporting MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. The latest calculated positivity rate reported is 8.04% as of Oct. 26.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.