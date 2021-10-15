MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced Thursday it had received notification of one death related to COVID-19.
“The Calloway County Health Department expresses our deepest condolences and sympathies for the family,” CCHD said in a news release.
In addition, CCHD said it had received notification of nine new cases of COVID-19. The case count is now at 5,421, with 5,272 recovered, 82 isolated at home, six hospitalized and 61 deaths. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: one case under age 18; four cases ages 18-39; three cases ages 40-60; and one case over age 60.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the community.
