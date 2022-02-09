MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of two deaths attributable to COVID19. The patients were residents of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families.
As of Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 183 cases of COVID19 for the period of Feb. 2 to Feb. 6 (114 cases on 2/2, 37 cases on 2/3, 7 cases on 2/4, 14 cases on 2/5 and 11 cases on 2/6). As of Feb. 6, the total case count is 8,910 with 13 hospitalized and 78 deaths. The majority of hospitalized cases are unvaccinated.
In response to the recent spike in COVID cases and the increased strain on our local healthcare systems, the Calloway County Health Department recommends postponing all community events and gatherings. Per the CDC guidance, if you develop symptoms, remember to isolate, get tested immediately and stay home until you get the test results back.
During this time, it is important to utilize virtual technology for meetings and services, get vaccinated, and wear masks in indoor public places due to our county’s high transmission rate.
Refer to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for CDC guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for the general population, healthcare workers, K-12 schools, and childcare centers.
Please note that the Calloway County Health Department does not provide free COVID testing or tests. Go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-get-COVID-tested to find your nearest test site. Also, for free at-home tests, go to https://www.covidtests.gov/.
