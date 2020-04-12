The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of an additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID19).
The department said the patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 13, with four cases fully recovered, one hospitalized, seven isolated at home, and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said in a news release.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department also directed the public to its Facebook page for the latest information.
