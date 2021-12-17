MURRAY - As of Dec. 16, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of two deaths related to COVID-19. Both patients were residents of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families.
As of Dec. 16, the CCHD has received notification of 28 cases (14 cases on 12/15 and 14 cases on 12/16). The case count is now at 5,888 with 5,730 recovered, 84 isolated at home, 5 hospitalized, and 69 deaths. Here is a breakdown of the total cases by age category: 3 cases under age 18, 8 cases age 18 to 39, 10 cases age 40-60, and 7 cases over 60.
Booster doses are available through your medical provider or local pharmacies. If you are in need of a curbside or home visit due to mobility or medical issues for a COVID booster dose, please contact us at 270- 753-3381. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community.
