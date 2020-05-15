MURRAY — Calloway County Schools has announced that a parade for all students of the Calloway County High School Class of 2020 will be hosted at the campus next week.
In a news release, Calloway County Schools Director of Professional Development/Public Relations Coordinator Tawnya Hunter said the Senior Salute Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Friday, May 22 on the campus grounds along College Farm Road.
“Throughout the class of 2020’s journey, students have been provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity found in few other countries: a free education. Each educator in Calloway County has played an integral role in that education and that is why you are invited to the Senior Salute Parade,” Hunter said in the release.
Hunter said that the parade will begin on the westernmost side of the campus near the Calloway County Schools Board of Education office. The exit will be in the circle drive in front of the campus.
“The plan is that seniors, parents, underclassmen and community members will parade around the building and the faculty and staff will be in various areas in the parking lot. Please note that only faculty and staff can be outside of their vehicles and in the parking lot,” she said of how that provision will be in place due to social distancing designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Play some music, social distance, wear cap and gowns, if you have them, a Laker shirt, bring signs, signs you have made prior to this, and most of all, your enthusiasm. Let’s make this as fun and exciting as we can!”
Hunter said that anyone planning to attend the parade is asked to arrive before 6:40 p.m.
Last week, the Murray High School Class of 2020 had a parade on Main Street with all of the members of that class wearing their caps and gowns for the occasion.
