MURRAY — It was good news from principals in the Calloway County School System Thursday night as they reported smooth sailing for the first two days of school during the August meeting of the Calloway County Board of Education.
Items of note discussed during the meeting included a bid for new security systems at the Area Technology Center, discussion of the current school year’s enrollment compared to the previous year, and reports from various departments wrapping up summer activities.
In regard to the security system at the ATC, Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle explained that the school had previously accepted a bid from another party, but that bid had since expired. The new bid accepted by both Calloway and the Murray Independent School District for the ATC is from Communications Inc. The board voted to approve the new bid for the ATC.
“The new bid that was submitted as a low bid was to Communications Inc., for $44,304.97. That is about $4,000 more than our grant money that we had, and it is higher than the previous bid that we had that was around $34,000,” Settle said. “But we have the money in the budget to make up the difference to get the camera system that we need. MISD Superintendent Coy Samons and I spoke, looked at them, and it is our recommendation that we approve this bid. We are getting a little bit better product and we are getting couple more cameras.”
In his report, Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel, said that enrollment for the new school year was down 53 students from the same time last year. McKeel also reported that there had been good feedback on Calloway’s new online registration system.
“The online registration went extremely well … I have heard nothing but compliments,” McKeel said. “We have a few things to work out and improve, but it has been a very effective system so far. I think it has been a benefit to our parents and community members.”
During her report, Food Service Director Pat Lane gave the board some totals for the meals the district was able to provide kids over the summer months.
“We finished our summer food program on July 30 and we served 869 breakfasts, 2,107 lunches and 713, snacks,” Lane said.
During the transportation report, transportation director Tommy Futrell said the district still had seven full-time bus driving positions available.
