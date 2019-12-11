MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees voted to move forward with an updated design for the planned expansion of the library during its monthly meeting Tuesday night.
The design was presented to the board by Chris Cottongim with the 5253 Design Group after he presented a design during the November meeting that matched the library’s current aesthetic. As some members of the board wished to change the appearance of the building facing the street, Cottongim returned Tuesday with an updated facade.
The design presented Tuesday saw the shifting of a meeting room on the back of the building shifted south to the front. This would involve the construction of a new area where the current entrance to the library is. The presentation incorporated a new aesthetic that better matched the feel of neighboring homes on Main Street.
“I was asked to look at designing something that was responsive to the committees that were put together years ago as another option for the front of the building, while staying in the budget,” Cottongim said. “I think we needed to go through last month’s process to say that is not what we want to do. I think you will be excited about this.”
The new design stayed within the board’s original budget, and maintained the same square footage as the previous presentation. The main change was the shifting of the meeting room to the front of the building, and the softening of large, white portions of the original building’s design.
“Our intent was to soften the building and change the entire aesthetic to better match the nearby residences,” he said. “I think this is our best solution.”
The new plan would present the opportunity to create a meeting room at the front of the building that could be utilized after the library’s regular operating hours. The new addition to the front would also increase the building’s marketability, Cottongim said.
“The idea is to create a space that would show people driving by that there are people here doing things,” Cottongim said. “This is a nice reachout to the street to say we are open and doing things here, while also changing the aesthetics.”
Most members of the audience and members of the board seemed pleased with the new design; however, trustee Winfield Rose said the old and new aspects of the design seemed to clash. After some further discussion on the aesthetics, Mark Kennedy made the motion, seconded by Vonnie Hays Adams, to move forward with the project.
“It looks good and it contrasts the old and the new,” Kennedy said.
Rose offered the only dissenting vote on the new plan.
“I cannot support this,” Rose said. “I think this is premature and a rush to judgment for one thing. This is a very important decision, and I would certainly regret further delay, but I think we need to think about this. I think we need to remember that we are talking about something that is going to be here for a long time.”
