MURRAY — The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees held its first meeting with a full board in months Tuesday.
The board also elected new officers during the November meeting as its members selected trustees Riley Ramsey, Deborah Bell and Vonnie Hays-Adams as the new president, secretary and treasurer, respectively. The meeting also served as the first meeting for most recently appointed trustee Adams.
“I am excited, I know it was a long time coming and a process,” Adams said. “I appreciate all of your support, and I am glad to be serving.”
During the Regional Librarians report, Susan Dunman announced that she would be retiring in December.
“I am retiring, and my last day will be the end of December,” Dunman said. “I will still live here in Murray; I will still be here, but I will not be sitting here at this table. It will be very different for me, and I look forward to seeing where the board takes our construction project and other things that are on the table.”
Trustee Winfield Rose asked Dunman if she might be available to assist the library following her retirement. She said she might be available following a required three-month period for all state employees to refrain from working with entities in which they were involved.
During her report, director Mignon Reed took the opportunity to welcome Adams as well, in addition to wishing Dunman well in her retirement.
“On behalf of the staff, I would like to say welcome to Ms. Adams. We are excited about having a full board, and we appreciate your willingness to serve,” Reed said. “Susan, after three months can you give the Friends of the Library a call? We will really miss you. It felt like for years, even though you were the regional librarian, you were ours.”
Ann Landini, president of the Friends of the Library group, spoke about some of the endeavors the Friends were taking on behalf of the library. One such item was the recent purchase of a defibrillator of the library.
“Thank you very much for putting us on the agenda. We appreciate the opportunity to inform you and those in the audience of some of the activities that the Friends have been involved in,” Landini said.
Landini said the Friends have been involved in the acquisition of an automated external defibrillator (AED) through the use of funds set up in an endowment through the Community Foundation.
“We are very happy that this is something that we can do, because one never knows when an emergency could happen,” Landini said.
Landini also mentioned that the Friends would also be assisting in the form of volunteers and refreshments for an upcoming winter carnival at the library. In addition, Landini informed the board of the annual winter book sale that would take place in December.
