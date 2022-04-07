MURRAY – Substance abuse is a growing problem everywhere, a problem from which we are not exempt in Calloway County. Three county natives discussed the problem, each from a slightly different perspective; however, all three echoed similar themes within their messages. Substance abuse, in some form or fashion, impacts everyone and ignoring the problem will not make it go away; if it did, the problem would have disappeared long ago.
Attorney Mitch Ryan is the president of the Community Corrections Board, a board that consists of judges, lawyers, law enforcement and concerned citizens, working collaboratively to address substance abuse problems that traditional law enforcement methods that are not helping. He believes the first step to addressing the region’s growing substance abuse problem begins with adjusting the perception and stigma of substance abuse.
“Everybody that’s involved in our (criminal justice) system is kind of in the same place of realizing we’re not making any difference here,” Ryan said. “Our society needs us to make a bigger difference. ... Blame doesn’t do any good. I think we’ve done that for years and years. We started out by blaming the people; then we blamed the system; and none of that works.
“It’s easy to go through society and act like it’s not a problem. People think, ‘Oh, that’s a bad person because they do drugs;’ or ‘They must not care about their kids.’ None of that’s true, and it’s coming with a tremendous cost to our taxpayers right now. Whether you believe that it’s as easy as putting the bottle down or you believe in holistic approaches to treatment, the bottom line is we’ve got to do something, even if you’re only interested in doing something to save your tax dollars. Right now, substance abuse is affecting everybody.”
Ryan believes that part of the problem is that there are not many substance abuse resources in Calloway County. “We have other resources – we have a really nice hospital; we have a world-class university – but here’s one area where we are lacking.”
One of the few facilities in our community is Neartown. Its Executive Director Jereme Rose makes no secret of his history with substance abuse. He said that, in the 15 years he has been clean, the substance abuse problem in our community has only gotten worse.
“When I was still getting in trouble and doing that stuff, there was a big meth problem around here as far as everybody making meth,” Rose said. “Our federal government stepped in and started regulating the materials (required) to make meth. Then you started hearing about fewer and fewer manufacturing charges.”
But, as with any commodity still in demand, what changed was the supplier. “In Mexico, there are no regulations on this stuff,” he explained. “They have warehouses with hundreds of people in there working and making meth. So, what you see is the price going down and the quality is higher.”
Rose said that meth addiction is still prominent in our community; in fact, its diagnosis rate at Neartown is five times higher than any other. The second is alcoholism, but he noted that it is often secondary to another type of addiction. “From what we see in our numbers, meth still has the largest hold on the people around here,” Rose affirmed.
Observations made by the county’s lead prosecutor reflect these findings. Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said alcohol and marijuana use in the county seem to be typical, but noted, “We have very high meth use. We are perhaps lower than some of our neighbors on the heroin and fentanyl, but there’s certainly a problem there, too. But I think we have a pretty substantial pill issue.”
Ryan, Rose and Ernstberger all agree that it is impossible to identify a substance abuser by sight.
“(Substance abuse) has no respect for race, age, social class, any of that,” Rose said. “We’ve had people in here from 18-70 years old and from all walks of life. Not everybody’s some rock-bottom drunk or drug addict; there are people that are successful that just can’t quit once they start.”
“You really get out of those stereotypes with pill (abuse). Literally anyone can develop a ‘pill problem,’” Ernstberger said. “They may be holding down a job; they may be quite successful. They can still fall into that trap.”
“It’s the people who are sitting next to you,” Ryan said. “It is a disease. It is just like cancer and other diseases. It’s blind. It doesn’t matter how much money you have; it doesn’t matter where you work.”
It is the consensus among these concerned citizens that support, education and preventative rather than punitive measures will prove more effective at reducing substance abuse than the traditional law enforcement approach.
“It’s here in our community – that’s what people need to know,” Rose advised. “The American Medical Association recognizes addiction and alcoholism as a disease. Just because somebody has it doesn’t make them a bad person. … That can be hard to remember when some guy broke into your car and stole your stereo. We get the crimes convoluted with the addiction itself and they’re two different things.
“We tell guys out here that, ‘We’re not bad people trying to get good; we’re sick people trying to get well.’ Everybody’s touched by it; everybody’s got somebody in their life that either needs treatment or has been treated, either one of the two. When we can all see that there’s a larger problem – I don’t know what the fix is for the problem, but the more heads that we have thinking about it, the better ideas we will come up with to fix it.”
“The bottom line is it’s our problem; it’s not just your problem anymore,” Ryan said. “That’s the way our society looked at it for hundreds of years. Part of our mission at the Community Corrections Board is to change the way our community views substance abuse. Addiction is a disease just like cancer. This is our problem, not just your problem.”
