MURRAY – Parents expressed displeasure with the current system of COVID-19 guidelines and mask requirements at Thursday night’s Calloway County Board of Education meeting, with board members saying the are moving to remedy this.
During the meeting, the board worked to clear up what it called misconceptions about the last two months of COVID restrictions placed on students. In August, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while inside public and private school buildings. That order was followed shortly by the Kentucky Board of Education’s vote to approve an emergency regulation requiring masks in schools. Those state mask mandates led to a high turnout of upset parents at the Aug. 12 Calloway County board meeting
Not long after that, Beshear rescinded his order because U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman and the Kentucky Supreme Court overruled the order. The state legislature overruled the KBE vote as well, leaving the decision up to the school districts.
All six parents who spoke at Thursday’s meeting raised concerns about whether or not the masks were working to protect their children. They also asked for clarification on the two-tier system the board has been using to make decisions regarding the management of COVID in the schools.
One parent made clear why he was against the further masking of students in school, saying that only two children had died of COVID in the state of Kentucky since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday evening, there were 721,600 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.
Another parent explained that he did not understand the quarantining regulations for potentially infected students.
“My question is, what’s the next step for the COVID battle that we’re dealing with in the schools?” he asked. “My son has been quarantined twice. If a doctor is telling us that his antibodies are through the roof and he’s been quarantined twice, all we’re doing is hurting kids.”
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle tried to help explain his actions.
“I don’t have a direct line to Frankfort,” Settle said. “I follow the rules that I am asked to follow. And I have 3,000 children in my charge. I have to make a decision about 3,000 children. Most people in here have to make a decision about one, two or three. And there is a big difference in that. So, I respect your right as a father, as a parent, as a mother, to make decisions for your child. But I have to make a decision that impacts all children in particular, and so I’m paying attention to a little more of a decision point.”
Several parents, in addition to their opposition to the mask situation in schools, expressed confusion on the tier system for schools in the area, a problem that was relieved later in the meeting. One expressed their annoyance for the system having not been explained better in prior meetings, and Settle worked to alleviate the confusion later in the meeting.
“As I mentioned earlier, I had the opportunity to meet with the superintendent of the Murray Independent Schools (Coy Samons), (Calloway County Director of Pupil Personnel Josh) McKeel and the local health department,” Settle said. “At that meeting, I brought forward the concerns of many of our parents that need to be able to look to some glimmer of hope in the near future. In the past, the recommendation has been that you don’t unmask kids until you’re in the green or low yellow (zone for county incidence rate). And I felt that we have to listen to our constituents, and we have to give consideration to everyone’s opinion, while simultaneously protecting our kids as best we possibly can.
“Formerly, the orange metric where we currently are was not even permissible to remove masks. However, we got them to concede that when we hit the 18% threshold, halfway through the orange, and maintain that for a 10-day streak, that we would be able to unmask children, meaning we are in Tier I (of the district’s response plan) then.”
Settle explained that he thought that this would be what was best for the community at large and had been agreed upon by both local school districts. A motion to approve this compromise was passed by the board.
In addition to this decision, the board discussed HVAC repairs for East Elementary School, as well as donating a piece of land to create turning lanes to ease the traffic that Southwest Elementary faces in the mornings.
The Calloway County School Board will meet again Thursday Nov. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.