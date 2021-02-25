MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education met in a short session Tuesday after re-scheduling the meeting because of inclement weather last week.
After dealing with routine business, the board voted to select board member Van Pittman to serve on the 2021-22 Code of Acceptable Behavior and Discipline Committee.
Director of Pupil Personnel, Josh McKeel, reported that there are 53 school days remaining. The enrollment numbers for the Calloway County School System, to date, is 2,870. This time last year, the enrollment was 2,821.
McKeel also reported as of Feb. 23, there has been a small change in the in-person enrollment in the schools. Overall, there has been a little more than a two percent increase for students who have returned to in-person classes since January.
McKeel also reminded the board that kindergarten enrollment will begin in March.
During the superintendent’s report, Tres Settle praised the maintenance department for all they did during the recent snow days. “They cleared all the roads around the school, more than once, and they worked on clearing bus routes and some bus turnaround areas,” he said. “Without their diligence, we would not have been able to run some of the buses on Monday.”
Settle also reported that the entire district will have an NTI day Friday so teachers and staff can receive their second COVID-19 vaccination. “We did this on a Friday to give some that might experience some side effects to have the weekend to recover.”
Settle stated that March 9 would be another NTI day at Calloway County High School only because of the administration of the ACT tests. “Because of COVID-19 and restrictions, we have to allow more space for these tests which also means we need additional staff. We just couldn’t do this without scheduling an NTI day.”
