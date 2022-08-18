MURRAY – Principals across the Calloway County School District (CCSD) had glowing reports about the beginning of the 2022-23 school year for the Calloway County Board of Education at its recent monthly meeting.
“It’s very good to hear all of the positive feedback,” Chairman of the Board Jay Housden said. “Sounds like kids, parents, everybody’s happy to get back to normal. Sounds like the first two days went really well. Hopefully, it will continue. The numbers sound great, they’re growing; I hope they continue to.”
Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel advised that on the second day of instruction last year, there were 2,855 students enrolled in the district; as of last Thursday, there were 2,910. He noted that a few families have not yet completed online registration, but said families are still being encouraged to complete registration.
Food Service Director Megan Adams said the district served more than 5,500 breakfasts and 6,100 lunches in the month of July. There is a new app available for students and parents to see school menus, and she noted the price for adult breakfasts has increased to $3 this year; however, the price of adult lunches will remain the same.
Enrollment is up at the Area Technology Center (ATC). ATC Principal Dan Hicks informed the board that 350 CCSD students are enrolled in ATC classes this year.
“We’re busting at the seams with a total of 535 appearances of kids in our school over a day’s time,” he said. “We’ve got classes with 20-plus; 27, some of them are.”
Calloway County High School (CCHS) Principal Steve Smith reported that 39% of seniors were “college and career ready” (CCR) on the first day of school this year. He said he and his staff are coming up with ideas to motivate students to get CCR by the start of senior year. The goal for next is to have 50% of students CCR.
Settle said the district has been pushing “high school teachers, guidance counselors, administration to plug these kids in and get them college and career ready and get them headed toward other opportunities. I’m tickled to hear that (ATC) has that many and that you’re busting at the seams. That’s what I want.”
Smith also gave a “shout-out” to two CCHS students who presented at last week’s Rotary meeting, Aiden Grooms and Amelia Slaton, to discuss their experiences with the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy this summer.
“When you’re a principal of those students who are out there in the community,” he said, “and they stand up and do a job like they did (last Thursday) … they handled themselves well, carried themselves well, spoke very well; Rotarians were hanging on their every word and smiling the whole time. … We’re really proud of them.”
Calloway County Middle School Principal Jodi Butler reported that the first day of school was “smooth.”
“It was a great day, and I can say that everybody in our school worked to get those kids out to the buses, and it was not like the first day of school usually is; it was like a regular day of school, almost,” she said. “My teachers, I did not even have to ask them; they came down and loaded those buses and our kids were gone maybe five, 10 minutes later than usual. So, we had a great day yesterday.”
East Elementary School Principal Monica Boggess said she would describe her school as “comfortably full,” noting that just about every grade is full, but students are “not packed to the gills.” She advised the first day of school went really well, and the second day was even smoother.
Boggess shared how she used some of the strategies learned during the Kagan training teachers and administrators participated in a few weeks ago with teachers at East as they prepared for the first day of school. Boggess used the prompt “energy is neither created nor destroyed, only transferred” and let teachers discuss the meaning behind it.
“They came up with things I had never even considered before,” she said. “The idea is that everybody has an energy always; there’s never a time when you don’t. But what is that energy that you’re transferring to the people that you’re around? We obviously know what we want that to be, so the challenge is are we, every single day, giving off the energy that we should be? To our kids? To each other? That’s our driving force for the year in addition to what we’re doing with our kiddos.”
North Elementary School Principal Melinda Hendley said her school is “not comfortably full;” it is full. She praised all the bus drivers, particularly the new drivers that just came on this year.
“It is a hard job,” she said. “So if you know any bus drivers, I would say please tell them thank you for what they’re doing because it is big, and not everyone on the road is kind to them.”
Southwest Elementary School Principal Mark Mallory reported significant traffic issues related to the road construction at the intersection of Wiswell and Crossland Roads. The new playground equipment ordered last spring was delivered and installation began this week. Enrollment is up at the school this year; in fact, Southwest had enough kindergarteners this year to warrant hiring another kindergarten teacher.
Calloway County Preschool starts on Monday, Aug. 22. Principal Leisha Barlow remarked on the large percentage of enrolled students and families that came to the school’s open house. She also updated the board on the new sensory room and thanked them for funding to purchase new equipment for the motor room.
The board approved payment of $5,559.57 to Bacon Farmer Workman Testing and Inspection Services and $164,885.89 to A & K Construction, both are related to the Auxiliary Gym project. Related to CCMS’s HVAC project, the board approved payment of two Trane invoices – one for $215,374.92 and the other for $480,971.67.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the board office, 2100 College Farm Road.
As reported in the Ledger & Times Monday, during the transportation report, McKeel shared a letter from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Bridge Instructor Heath O’Bryan regarding posted weight limits on county “substandard” bridges, which are bridges with weight limits less than 18 tons. Of particular concern was the inclusion of Outland School Road on that list.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said Tuesday that he spoke with KYTC and was advised that the inclusion of Outland School Road on that list was “oversight on their part” due to a change in bridge inspectors last month. Imes was told that “school buses are good to go.”
Settle expressed his gratitude to the fiscal court for listening to his concerns about bridge closings when he met with Imes and county magistrates last year.
“The fiscal court was very receptive to the acknowledgement that we have several bridges out,” Settle said. “They worked very hard to find the money to fix our major problem, which was the Outland School Road bridge. We are extremely appreciative of that and their efforts in that regard. This is a problem not only for the county but also the state. There are limited funds, and I think that is something that, as Calloway County citizens, we all have to own and be aware and cognizant of.”
