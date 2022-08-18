Calloway County School District Auxiliary Gym

Work on the Calloway County School District Auxiliary Gym is still on track for completion in mid-October.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Principals across the Calloway County School District (CCSD) had glowing reports about the beginning of the 2022-23 school year for the Calloway County Board of Education at its recent monthly meeting. 

“It’s very good to hear all of the positive feedback,” Chairman of the Board Jay Housden said. “Sounds like kids, parents, everybody’s happy to get back to normal. Sounds like the first two days went really well. Hopefully, it will continue. The numbers sound great, they’re growing; I hope they continue to.”