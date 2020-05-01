MURRAY – Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, Calloway County School District nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate. To celebrate their hard work and commitment, the Calloway County schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 1. This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.
All across the school district, school nutrition professionals will be honored and receive recognition from students, school staff, parents and the community.
“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools,” said Pat Lane, school nutrition director. “School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to thank these hardworking heroes.”
Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium and unhealthy fats.
The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day. With COVID-19, the school lunch staff has been working especially hard to make sure that meals are still provided for those students that need them the most. These men and women have been working in these uncertain times to provide students some sense of normalcy through school breakfasts and lunches.
For more information about School Lunch Hero Day, visit www.schoollunchheroday.com.
