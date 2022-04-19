MURRAY - The Calloway County Board of Education held its monthly meeting at the district’s central office on April 14. In the meeting, board of education members completed regular business, accepted reports, and had two special presentations.
The board approved the district’s certified evaluation plan, technology plan, and non-traditional instruction plan for the upcoming school year. The board also approved numerous invoices related to the new auxiliary gym construction and HVAC renovation projects at the schools. They also approved a resolution giving them more flexibility on financing future construction projects.
District directors and principals reported progress in the district in numerous ways. Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel noted that attendance rates have increased steadily as COVID-19 rates have fallen. Maintenance director Kenny Duncan noted the HVAC renovations at the schools are ahead of schedule and now could be finished before the first day of school in August. Director of Food Service Megan Adams discussed preparations for summer feeding programs and the upcoming CCHS senior breakfast. Principals reported strong growth on recent assessments and shared information about upcoming events at their schools.
Gary Crass presented to the board about consistent logo rebranding in the schools and displayed multiple branding options. The board will consider rebranding options in the future.
Southwest Calloway Elementary’s Student Council thanked the board for their service, presented about their ongoing projects in the community, and gave the board a small gift. The students were recognized for their accomplishments with medals from the board.
The next scheduled meeting for the Calloway County Board of Education is Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at the Calloway County Schools district office.
