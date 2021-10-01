UPDATE: According to CCSO: “Mr. Elliott has been located and taken into custody. A special thanks to Calloway County Fire-Rescue and their drone in helping locate him without incident. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search.”
William Elliott, 29, of Murray, was arrested and charged with Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence), 2nd Degree Wanton Endangerment, 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police, and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Calloway County – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive.
According to a news release from CCSO, William Elliott was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. fleeing law enforcement on foot in the area of Landon Lane in northern Calloway County. He is approximately 5’9” and slender, CCSO said. Elliott is considered armed and should not be approached. Anyone having information about the whereabouts of Elliott is asked to call 270-753-3151 or 911.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
