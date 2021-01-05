MURRAY — According to a news release, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to more than 8,500 calls for service in 2020.
Deputies also served more than 1,000 court papers to include civil summons, criminal summons, warrants of arrest and grand jury indictments. CCSO also had the following activity during the year:
Total citations issued: 1,779
• Felony citations: 204
• Misdemeanor arrests: 581
• Violation/other citations: 994
Total arrests: 689
• Felony citations: 154
• Misdemeanor arrests: 280
• Violation/other citations: 255
Total criminal investigations: 521
• Felony investigations: 283
• Misdemeanor investigations: 188
• Violation/other investigations: 50
Total collision investigations: 379
• Non-injury collision investigations: 287
• Injury collision investigations: 88
• Fatal collision investigations: 4
“I would like to wish everyone a happy new year and look forward to 2021 being a safe and blessed year for the citizens of Calloway County,” said Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight.
