MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it has welcomed Jody Cash as the newest member of the department.
Cash, who has over 20 years of law enforcement experience, was sworn in Monday as Chief Deputy. Cash began his career as a deputy sheriff for Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in 1999. Cash’s career includes six years as assistant chief of Murray State University Police, as well as eight years as a Kentucky State Police trooper.
“I’m glad to be back in Calloway County, where many of my family and friends live,” Cash said.
