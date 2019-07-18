MURRAY — Calloway County will be under and excessive heat watch until at least Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Justin Holland, official observer for the NWS in Paducah, said that high temperatures with high heat indices should prompt caution from residents working outside.
“From today through Sunday, there is an excessive heat watch, and we may be upgraded at some point to an excessive heat warning, but daytime highs will be in the mid ‘90s and heat indices probably between 105 and 110,” Holland said. “Typically the hottest part of the day will be from about noon until about 7 p.m. People just need to avoid those times and get all of their outside work and outside activities done in the early morning or late evening. They need to drink plenty of water and make sure to stay in the shade as much as they can.”
Holland said people need to take precautions to keep themselves protected from the sun, including wearing large brim hats to protect the neck. He said people also need to be sure and check on the elderly population and keep an eye on young children, as both groups are more prone to negative impacts of heat.
“The elderly and the young are very prone to heat-related illnesses,” Holland said. “So people most definitely need to double-check their vehicles to make sure they aren’t leaving their kids behind.”
Holland said high temperatures should also prompt drivers to try to park their vehicle in shaded areas, in addition to keeping windows cracked to prevent potential damages.
“If they could park in a shaded area, that would benefit them a lot,” Holland said. “They also need to crack their windows because this is the kind of heat where it is not uncommon for a window to bust out or shatter because of the extreme heat. There is not much of a rain chance from today through Sunday to give us any cool temperatures. Never say never about a pop-up shower or storm in the summertime, but the chance is probably only about 10% for the next few days.
“This is typically the hottest time of the year. Usually the last two weeks of July and the first week of August are the hottest times of the summer. So we are right in the thick of things as far as our normal hot period goes.”
Holland said Tropical Storm Barry just moved through the region, which will lead to higher humidity and heat in its wake. Holland said that the potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion is present and that people should take precautions.
Kim Paschall, director of nursing with the Calloway County Health Department, said heat stroke is a very serious medical condition.
“Some things to watch for would be fast and strong heart rate, headache and dizziness, nausea and confusion. Also hot, red and flushed skin, and the body temperature will increase, usually over 103 degrees and people can lose consciousness and pass out from it,” Paschall said. “Heat stroke is definitely a medical emergency, so you need to call 911 if somebody suspects that somebody they are with is having a heat stroke. Until emergency personnel can get there, they need to move the person to a cooler place or into the shade if possible.
“You definitely don’t want to give a person that is having heat stroke something to drink. You just want to help cool the body temperature, so if you can get wet, cold washcloths or any access to cool water on the body. You just don’t want them drinking it.”
Paschall said that signs of heat exhaustion are similar to heat stroke, but less severe.
“If somebody has been out in the heat and they are feeling really bad, starting to sweat, their heart rate is speeding up and they are a little nauseated and they feel like something is coming on like that they need to get to a cool place,” she said. “At that point, they can just sip some water and try to lower their body temperature. But if somebody is to a point where they are confused and think they are having a heat stroke, they need medical attention.”
