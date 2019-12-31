WISWELL — When a large catalpa tree – estimated to be 100 years old – on the western Calloway County property of Darrell and Dianne Clark was showing obvious signs that it was dying earlier this year, Darrell had an idea.
Instead of letting it meet its demise at the hands of a chainsaw and have that be it, turn it into something worthwhile.
So, little by little, word of Darrell’s wish began circulating and eventually brought his wife and him in contact with someone known for doing just that. The result is the nearly eight-foot-tall carving of a bear that has been getting a lot of attention during the holiday season just south of where Crossland Road intersects with Midway Road.
“Right after Christmas, in fact, I was out here in my shed working and a car pulled into our driveway. Well, I knew it was about,” Darrell recalled Monday of how people he had never seen had all of a sudden found their way to the Clark home. “So I didn’t bother them, but they saw me out here working and wouldn’t you know that it was two ladies and one of them was 92 years old? Her daughter-in-law had brought her out here to see the bear.
“I think they said that they were from north of Murray. Yep, the word has gotten out that a bear is here.”
The bear was created by renowned wood carving artist Justin Driver of Farmington, who needed only a day or two to take what remained of the final eight feet of the tree and turn it into the bear that now watches over the property.
“Someone we knew had gone to a big event in the fall at Aurora (the Aurora Country Festival) and they knew we were thinking about trying to make something out of that tree. So she saw (Driver) at the festival and got his card and gave it to us and we later called him,” Dianne said late Monday afternoon, just minutes after another unscheduled visit.
“Yeah, just a bit ago, there was a guy here up from (the Helena Chemical company) and he wanted to stop by and take a look at it. We’ve had a lot of people do that.”
Darrell said he is quite certain the tree from which Driver’s artwork originated is at least 100.
“After it was cut, I counted the rings in that stump, and I got to 96 or 97 but I couldn’t count them anymore and there were more in there,” he said, giving a bit of a history of the property on which his and Dianne’s house is built.
“We moved into it in 1989 and we had bought the farm on this land in 1983. There had been an old, two-story farm house where this house is now that we had torn down (from wear and tear) and that had been built here in 1917. Now, those trees are not everywhere. In fact, the ones I’ve always found are around old homesteads or something like that, so I do believe (the previous owners) set that tree sometime around the time that house was built.
“And it was a pretty old tree. I really hated to do it. We first noticed (the tree in distress) last year when one limb shed its leaves in the summer. Right there, we knew something was going on, and this past summer, whatever it was just went all over that tree. Lightning didn’t strike it that I know of. I just believe that it got old.”
So as the tree entered its last days, Darrell developed an idea.
“I said, ‘You know, if that trunk was sound, I might try to do something with that,” he said, singing the praises of Driver. “I didn’t know there was anybody with that type of talent around, but I wished for one and word got out that I had use for one. He really exceeded our expectations.”
“He was amazing to watch,” Dianne said. “You would think he would have used paper and pencil to design it, but, no, he would carve at it for a while, then he’d stop and look at it for a little. He’d take a step back to see how it looked, then he’d go right back to it.
“He told us that he goes out west to Colorado or goes up to Michigan every year with carvings he’s done. He said he went to Colorado this summer with a whole load of them and, when he came back (to Kentucky), he didn’t have any left.”
As for the question, ‘Why a bear?” the Clarks said they really had not planned on a specific animal until they looked on the internet. Dianne picked a couple of images, both of bears.
“He looked at it and said, ‘Oh you mean a cartoon bear!’” Darrell remembered, laughing. “I said, ‘Well, maybe not.’ Then I said, ‘Just make us a bear that you think will look good,’” and I’d say he did.”
