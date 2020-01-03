MURRAY — Katelyn Dillon said Thursday that she did not previously know how much of a stir is caused when the first baby of the new year is born at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She got the chance to see up close Wednesday, as she and fiancé Kristopher Rogers were welcoming their third child. Jaxon Wayne Rogers was born at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, which just happened to be New Year’s Day.
“I didn’t know this was a big thing like that, having the first baby, but everybody was like freaking out and saying, ‘Oh my goodness! You’re going to have the first baby of the new year!’” Dillon said as she rested in a room at the MCCH birthing center Thursday morning, while her newest arrival peacefully slept in a mobile crib just a short distance away.
“I was like, ‘Look! Just get this baby out of me!’ Yeah, having the first baby is awesome. But I was in pain.”
Katelyn was due to have Jaxon on Jan. 10, but plans were to induce labor on Sunday. She said she was able to observe the arrival of the new year Wednesday morning, but it was shortly after she attempted to go to sleep, a little after midnight, that Jaxon decided he wanted to arrive a little earlier than scheduled.
“She said, ‘Mom, I think my water just broke,’” said Dillon’s mother, Melissa, who said there was a pause before the family went into full-fledged labor action. “We were trying to figure out if it did or not. For my two daughters, I had to have Caesarean section, so I never experienced the breakage of the water. So we actually were going to Google it on a computer, then I said, “You might want to go ahead and call the hospital.’
“I think we were thinking it might be a false labor or something, but then we get here and nope. I was excited then. I was thinking, ‘Mmm, this may be a little early,’ but he came out as healthy as he can be.”
“We arrived at the hospital at 1:10,” Katelyn recalled. “I had just dozed off when I felt my water break and I told (Christopher) and he jumped up and got my mom, and he’s telling her, ‘You need to take her to hospital, you need to take her to the hospital!’ When I got here, I was already 3 centimeters dilated, so they started me on Pitocin.
“It was quick and easy, really. I did get an epidural (injection that masks labor pains) and, 20 minutes after the epidural, I was already at 10 centimeters.”
Then it was time for Dr. Dawn Deeter, an obstetrician/gynecologist with Women’s Health of Murray, to handle Jaxon’s delivery. This marked the second straight year for Deeter to deliver MCCH’s first baby of a new year.
“There’s always a special excitement to this,” Deeter said, admitting that supervising the first baby of the new year was a pleasant surprise. “We had other (expectant mothers) here and I assumed one of (the other doctors) got the New Year’s baby. I did not know I had the first New Year’s baby until I took delivery.
“This just happens once a year and it’s all joy, all fun and all excitement. Was I surprised (that Jaxon came early)? No, not really. Babies come when babies want to come. Now, I’m proud to say that he was perfectly well behaved through the entire labor. He acted really nice. We had no problems.
“Plus, when you have the first baby, you get all these gifts!”
The family is the recipient of a prize package from The Ledger & Times that consists of a variety of gifts from local businesses.
Jaxon now joins older sisters Gracelynn, 3, and Hazel, 1, in the family. Gracelynn also was born at MCCH, with Dr. Tom Green, who served the community for 40 years before retiring in 2018, handling her arrival.
“It’s been great here. I love the people here. Murray Hospital is fantastic,” Katelyn said.
Deeter also said Jaxon is one of the most expressive babies she has ever seen. His grandmother went a step farther.
“He is a beauty, for a guy,” Melissa said with a big smile.
