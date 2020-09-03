MURRAY — After several days in a row of COVID-19 cases remaining below double digits in Calloway County, that trend ended on Wednesday.
It was that afternoon that the Calloway County Health Department reported 13 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Calloway County residents.
The last time the county had been above 10 was Aug. 22, when the county reported 19 cases, which has been the highest number so far in one day. There have been three other times the county has reported 18 cases.
Since then, the highest number, until Wednesday, had been eight and that was reported by the health department on Monday. That was also the same day the health department reported the eighth death of a Calloway patient, which Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said was that of an 80-year-old woman.
Calloway County has been included in the White House’s ‘red zone” of counties of concern for about the past three weeks after the county’s positivity rate rose dramatically from July into August. With Wednesday’s report of 13 new cases, the county now stands at 419 for the pandemic.
In late May, the county was still below 50 and had experienced only one death.
One thing that has been improving is the number of active cases of the virus from day-to-day. Wednesday, this trend continued as the heath department reported that 38 cases were active, with three of those patients requiring hospitalizations. In past weeks, there have been as many as six patients in hospitals some days and the number of active cases was in the 50s.
The health department said Wednesday that 373 Calloway County patients have now fully recovered from the virus. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. However, per MCCH, this positivity rate is based on their total testing, which can include residents of other counties. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 7.26% as of Aug. 30.
For questions or additional help, vista kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider, or the health department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is available at the health department’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.