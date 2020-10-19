MURRAY — Weekend numbers showed improvement for Calloway County when it came to new COVID-19 cases.
Numbers released by the Calloway County Health Department showed the county going from mid-teens, even low 20s reading early last week to mid to even low single-digit readings. The health department reported six new cases on Saturday, then followed that with a report of only two on Sunday.
Health officials have noted that weekend numbers during the pandemic have been lower than on weekdays. However, it also has been on weekends that some of the highest numbers have been reported in Calloway County, so it remains to be seen if a new pattern trending toward lower numbers is in place or if this is just temporary.
There is perhaps hope that the county is, in fact, on a downswing. According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the county is in a steady drop with its incidence rate, which calculates the number of cases per a population of 100,000 people. On Sunday, that number was down to 28.2 for Calloway, which was not enough to get it out of the “critical” category of 25 or higher, but was much lower than last week when it was in the upper 40s.
Calloway was fourth-highest in Kentucky for incidence rate at one time last week. Sunday, it had dropped into the mid teens.
As for Kentucky as a whole, 50 counties are classified as “critical,” which is an increase from last week. Sunday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 812 new cases for the commonwealth, raising the total for the pandemic to 87,607.
Beshear also reported five new deaths, raising Kentucky’s total to 1,317.
“That’s five more families grieving another loved one lost to the coronavirus,” Beshear said during his daily COVID-19 update from Frankfort. “Let’s remember to light our houses and businesses up green to show them we care and ring bells at 10 a.m. to honor these Kentuckians taken from us too soon.
“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hot spots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”
Calloway cases during the pandemic now stand at 835 cases, 11 of which have resulted in deaths. The latest of these deaths occurred last week.
As of Sunday, the number of active cases in Calloway stood at 87, which is a significant drop from last week when the county was having as many as 130.
However, four of the active cases Sunday were for patients requiring treatment in hospitals. That is an increase from last week when the highest number of hospitalized patients in a single day was three.
As of Sunday, the health department was 737 patients have recovered from the coronavirus. The health department said that all of the cases involve Calloway County residents and that no further information was being given in order to protect those patients’ privacy.
