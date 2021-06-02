From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:
MURRAY — On Monday, May 31, 2021 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Calloway County Deputy Sheriff J. Hayden stopped a vehicle on Highway 80 West in Calloway County for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, a passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jason D. Beasley, age 39, of Mount Airy, Maryland. Mr. Beasley had an active warrant of arrest from Maryland for felony charges. Mr. Beasley was arrested, charged with being a Fugitive from Another State, and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
On Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee in effort to help locate David Todd. Henry County Sheriff’s Office had an active warrant of arrest for Mr. Todd. Shortly thereafter, Deputy C. Keene located David L. Todd, age 41, of Murray, Kentucky. Mr. Todd was arrested, charged with being a Fugitive from Another State, and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
