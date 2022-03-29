MURRAY – After years of anticipation, the Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office issued its last driver’s license Friday. As of Monday, county residents will have to travel to Paducah to obtain a new driver’s license or permit.
The Kentucky State Police announced that it is in now offering driver testing services to Calloway and Marshall County residents at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Regional Driver Licensing Office located at 2855 Jackson Street, Suite 7, in Paducah.
“After 3 p.m. Friday, we were done. Monday (was) the first day in the 15 years I have been in office that we have not been able to issue a driver’s license,” Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said. “We are still having people call and come in. We are referring them to the (KYTC) Regional Office or the website at drive.ky.gov.”
Avery was quick to note, “My office still has the knowledge about drivers licensing and we are willing to draw on that knowledge to serve the public in any way we can. If someone needs a little help finding their way around the internet and the computer, we will be glad to help them renew online if they’re eligible. They can come up to our office, and we can do that from our computers here on the court side; or if they need help making an appointment to go to Paducah, we can help them do that. We also have forms if they want to renew by mail.”
According to a news release from KSP, “Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be made online by visiting KSP’s website. Residents must make an appointment prior to arrival for a permit, driver or commercial driver’s license test. Prior to an appointment, new drivers should prepare for the exam by accessing the only approved Kentucky driver’s manual or through the official KSP mobile app, ‘kspolice.’ All driver testing materials can be viewed and downloaded free of charge. Successful testing applicants will be served the same day by KYTC Regional Office staff to apply for a permit or license, based on capacity and time of day, without scheduling a separate appointment.
“Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other form of federally-approved identification, such as a passport or military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification. Federal enforcement is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023.”
In light of that impending deadline, Avery suggested upgrading to a REAL ID instead of renewing a standard license. “If you have just a standard drivers license, and you’re thinking the easy way out is just to renew online; you probably can, but you’ll get a four-year license,” she advised. “My recommendation, if you’re ready to renew, is that you go ahead and set aside the time to go to Paducah and get a REAL ID because who knows when you might need it and that’s not something you can get in a hurry.
“I would recommend that you set aside the time now, if you are within your six-month renewal period, that you go ahead with the eight-year license. Then, in eight years, if there were no changes, you will be able to renew online for eight more years. It will be 16 years before you have to go back to DOT.”
Those applying for a REAL ID for the first time must do so in person at a KYTC Regional Office. The documentation required for the application is very specific. KSP advises visiting drive.ky.gov for a list of acceptable documentation; applicants can get a personalized list of required documents by taking an interactive quiz available on the website.
