MURRAY – An encouraging sign for Calloway County in its ongoing battle with COVID-19 was found Monday as it was removed from the list of ‘critical’ counties in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health’s latest map showed Calloway County in orange for the first time in more than a week, as opposed to the imposing red color that depicts the counties about which the DPH is most concerned. Calloway’s incidence rate per 100,000 population registered 22.3 on Monday.
Critical is classified as an incidence rate that is 25 or above per 100,000 population. Last week, Calloway did register high 40s in this category at times but had come down to the upper 20s on Sunday.
Monday’s DPH map showed 47 counties still in the red. Carlisle (30) and Fulton (26.2) are the only Purchase Area counties still classified as critical.
Calloway remained below 10 Monday for number of daily cases reported, although it was edging closer to that mark after experiencing a welcome drop over the weekend.
The Calloway County Health Department reported nine new cases of the coronavirus Monday afternoon, up significantly from the two reported on Sunday. This came after the county had reported mid-teens, even 20s last week.
Along with the new cases Monday, the health department also reported a continuing downward trend in the number of active cases, although it still remained quite high. That number was at 77, with three of those patients requiring treatment in hospitals.
That is a slight drop in the number of hospitalization cases, which had been running at four most of the past several days.
Monday’s number of new cases now raises the county’s total number for the pandemic to 844, with 756 of those patients having recovered from the virus. The health department said that all of the cases do involve residents of Calloway County.
Eleven patients so far have died from the virus, the health department said. The health department also added that it will not release additional details about patients with the virus in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the health department is periodically reporting MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 8.99% as of last Sunday.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.