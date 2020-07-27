MURRAY — With the delayed Kentucky primary election now a few weeks behind them, the members of the Calloway County Board of Elections are turning their attention to the November general election.
And while all elections are taken seriously by board members, they usually follow the same pattern. There are deadlines for voters, certain dates where clerk’s offices have to have paperwork of one form or another submitted to state officials, as well as other tasks.
No one saw a global pandemic as a possibility this time last year, but now all election officials in Kentucky are having to incorporate strategies for dealing with COVID-19, a coronavirus that has caused more mayhem worldwide than any single event in at least the past 20 years. In June, Kentucky voters resorted to absentee voting in much larger numbers than in previous years when the primary finally was presented a month later than previously scheduled.
Now, with the November general election not too far away, COVID-19 has not loosened its grip and absentee voting is once again a hot topic, as was proven in Friday’s meeting of the Calloway board.
“We’ve already had people calling for absentee ballots,” said Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner of how the application period has already opened for voters who already know they will not be able to cast votes on Nov. 3, the day of the election. “The last time (for the primary), people had ‘COVID’ on the application as a reason (for opting for absentee). As I’m seeing it now, that option is not there.”
However, Faulkner said she does not believe the COVID option is completely off the table and could be added at a later date.
Meanwhile, both Bill Cowan, Republican Party representative of the board and Democratic Party representative Melisa Stark said Friday that they were impressed with the in-person option that was offered during the primary season for absentee voters. From June 8-22, voters were able to cast absentee votes at the Miller Courthouse Annex in downtown Murray in an environment where election workers were wearing face shields or masks and had the protection of plexiglass at registration areas.
And with some confusion that arose with mail-in ballots, including the fact that all of the final four mail-in ballots received for the primary had some sort of error that rendered them spoiled and not part of the county’s final count, there now seems to be commitment from the board to encourage the in-person route more for the general election.
“We, in this county, will have the opportunity to say to folks, ‘Hey! The walk-in absentee is available and we strongly urge you to use that process,’” Cowan said of how, with this being July, there is a better chance to promote the in-person method than what occurred for the primary.
“We weren’t able to do that last time because we were kind of at the mercy of the state and the postcard they sent out didn’t say a doggone thing about walk-in absentee voting. Now, we’ve got the opportunity to be pro-active.”
Cowan even went so far as to send a lengthy letter to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, urging him to emphasize in-person absentee voting as the general election approaches.
“Clearly, this is not looking like it’s going to be a ‘normal election,’” he said. “What kind of hybrid is it going to be? Is it going to be like it was for the last one? So I sent the secretary a very detailed letter and I proposed using us as an example, that they should focus on walk-in absentee balloting, not mail-in balloting and try to have at least one polling place in each magisterial district while (Murray) gets two. That way, it gives us six areas here on Election Day.”
Stark said she still believes there will be a high number of mail-in ballots. However, she does have a concern with something she read this past week in regards to proof of identification.
“I saw that when you send your (mail-in ballot) back, you’ll have to have a copy of your ID also. To me, that defeats the purpose,” she said. “I think that requires a photo copy and not everybody has a copier or a printer at home (with computer systems), and I would not think that they would want to go somewhere and have that done (during a pandemic). That concerns me.”
Both Cowan and Stark agreed that steps should be taken as soon as possible to consult establishments that have previously served as polling places in the county as to whether they would be willing to continue in that role. The June primary was rare in that the state allowed each county to have only one precinct available on the day of the election. In Calloway County, that was the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus, which already was serving as a current precinct, one of 23 in the county.
The prevailing sentiment among board members is that schools used as precincts would more than likely not want to be part of that rotation this year due to the pandemic. Still, to be sure of this, calls will be made to local superintendents.
Faulkner said that while applications for absentee ballots can be requested now, the ballots themselves will not be available until sometime after Sept. 14. She also said that, while drawing for ballot positions for the upcoming races for Murray City Council, Hazel City Council and Murray Independent School District were conducted several days ago, one local race remains a bit of a mystery.
This is the race for Calloway County Schools’ representative from the 4th Magisterial District for its Board of Education. There, Jeff Gordon, who has served as the board’s chairman for many years, is retiring and Faulkner said no one, as of yet, has committed to being a candidate.
She said anyone wishing to be a write-in candidate has until Oct. 23. If no candidate comes forward by then, she said the school board can appoint someone.
In addition, races that will be on local ballots for state positions had their draw a few days ago in Frankfort. State races cannot be drawn at the local level, Faulkner said.
