MURRAY — A new venue has been found for the voting machines that are used in Calloway County elections.
During Friday’s meeting of the Calloway County Board of Elections, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner, whose position also includes her automatic position as chair of the board, told its members that all machines and their accompanying materials have been moved to the new location. That location is not available to the public.
“We’ve got them in a new building and that process went well,” Faulkner said, noting that with election security being a hot-button issue in the country today, these kinds of decisions, which seem perhaps simple to the average citizen, must be taken very seriously. “It should and, with ours, they are very well are secure. This is not a problem for us.”
Faulkner said there were no problems with keeping the machines safe at their former location, which she revealed to be the Calloway County Road Department office on Sycamore Street. She said the new location is even more sound and well-protected.
Other subjects discussed by the board Friday included the county’s ePoll books, computerized programs used for registering voters at the check-in desks at precincts on the day of an election. She said there were four ePolls discovered in the past several weeks in need of updating, and that was handled with no issues.
She said it was either the iPhone or iPad that is connected to the ePoll books that were needing updating.
Faulkner said there are no pending deadlines for voters to track, but she said it is not too early to begin thinking about the November general election. She said issues voters in Calloway County need to consider include absentee voting, meaning a check of calendars for appointment dates and other events would not hurt at this point to see if something might prevent voters from being in the county on election day.
Absentee voting is meant to provide a means of casting votes in advance of election day. Faulkner said absentee voting is handled by mail or in person in the county. She said anyone with questions on this can phone the clerk’s office at 270-753-3923 or come by the office on the second floor of the Calloway County Courthouse in downtown Murray.
She also said there remains a need for election workers in the county. Anyone who wants to participate in this role can also phone the clerk’s office to inquire about requirements to be a worker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.