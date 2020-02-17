MURRAY — Calloway County residents got a break from the wetter than usual winter it has been experiencing so far in 2020, with the weekend providing mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.
At the end of the previous week, the county saw about 1.5 inches of rain, bringing the monthly total to 4.5 inches, according to Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office. Holland said this was about twice as much rain as the county usually experiences this time of year.
“The rainfall we had late last week was about 1.5 inches, and our monthly total now is roughly about 4.5 inches,” he said. “Our yearly total, going back to Jan. 1, is about 10.5 inches; that is about double the amount of rainfall that we should have at this time of the year. So we are running about 200% above normal when it comes to rainfall.”
Holland said another small system was expected late today into tomorrow, with totals likely under a half-inch.
“After that system, we should be dry for several days after that, from about Wednesday through about Sunday,” he said. “So hopefully, some yards and creeks will have time to dry up a little this week after the rain ends on Tuesday morning.”
Holland said temperatures would stay fairly warm through Tuesday, with highs close to the 60s today. He said highs would likely return to the 40s beginning Wednesday, with no signs of significant cold air or snow.
“It is looking like it will stay that way until the end of the month, so we will likely close out February without any snow,” he said. “Typically we only have about the first two weeks of March to worry about any good chances of any big snow. So if we can get through March 15, then we will probably close the winter without having any more snow.”
