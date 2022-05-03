MURRAY – It has been long-established that Calloway County is among the healthiest counties in the commonwealth. For the last 10 years, County Health Rankings (CHR) has ranked the county in the top 20 for health outcomes. According to the 2022 rankings released last week, out of 120 counties, Calloway is the fifth healthiest in Kentucky.
County Health Rankings is a project of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute where researchers mine health-related data from numerous sources. These data are analyzed to come up with two measures of community health – outcomes and factors. Health outcomes assess quality and length of life, as measured by premature death rates and life expectancy. They speak to a community’s current health status.
Health factors, on the other hand, contribute to future health and can be modified to improve health outcomes. There are four health factors:
• Health behaviors (substance use, diet and exercise, physical activity and tobacco use),
• Clinical care (access to and quality of healthcare services),
• Socioeconomic (education, employment, income, family/social support and community safety) and
• Physical environment (housing, transportation and air and water quality).
Calloway County Health Department Public Health Director Jamie Hughes explained how he uses CHR as a tool for guiding public health policy. “This is something that helps us to see areas that we can get involved in, but there needs to be a community response to a lot of these things, such as mental health, physical health and dental needs,” Hughes said. “These are areas where we can partner with our community to address some of these factors and, hopefully, even improve things we are already good at in our county. … It’s hard to complain when you’re in a highly ranked county, but what can we do to do better?”
While it is positive that the county is ranked the fifth healthiest in the state, Hughes noted a grain of proverbial salt with which the news should be taken, “Calloway may be the fifth best county in overall health outcomes, but that is in one of the worst states in the United States. So, we’re the best of the worst.”
Hughes noted a curious trend in the data – since 2016, Calloway has seen a trend of improving health outcomes; however, the county’s health factors have gotten worse over time. Nonetheless, in spite of the increase in factors that could be detrimental to health, Calloway has somehow managed to improve health outcomes. Hughes pointed out that, even though the county does not rank as highly for health factors as it does for health outcomes, we are still in the top 20% of counties in the state.
“When you look at the top 10 counties in the state, the health outcomes and health factors are pretty similar – if you were ranked fifth in outcomes, then you’d be fifth or sixth in factors,” Hughes noted. “So, there’s a spread (in Calloway’s scores) that makes me wonder if the spread was improved, would our ranking improve? Would it be better or would it still be the same because we’re good at what we’re doing?”
Hughes said that it is difficult to isolate the characteristics of the community that appear to translate to higher health outcomes in Calloway than in 96% of the commonwealth. “Comparing this year to last year, I noticed in clinical care, for example, a couple of areas were high – mental health providers, physicians, dentists – but even though the ratios (of providers to the population) are still pretty high, there has been some improvement,” Hughes said. “Clearly, we do a lot right if you look at the rankings. Even though our health factors are higher, we are still doing well in those areas. I think we are doing a good job. It’s just a little bit of everything we’re doing well.”
