MURRAY — The Calloway County Fiscal Court approved an inter-local agreement with Marshall County Tuesday during its regular monthly meeting.
That agreement dealt specifically with Marshall County Road Department Superintendent Wendy Greer and services she will be providing to the Calloway County Road Department in the future.
“Last month I met with Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal about the possibility of contracting with their road department supervisor Wendy Greer to assist our road department in making some significant procedural and administrative changes,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes.
The agreement will be for a period of 12 months following the agreement’s adoption by both fiscal courts and Greer. The agreement states that any party may terminate the deal at any time for any reason by providing seven days advanced notice in writing.
The agreement states that Greer will provide advising and consulting services to the Calloway County Road Department (CCRD) not to exceed an average of 32 hours for every two-week pay period. The agreement said Greer would only be entitled to compensation for actual hours worked and would be considered at all times an employee of Marshall County Road Department. It was also stated that any work with CCRD would not usurp Greer’s regular duties in Marshall County.
The agreement says that in exchange for Greer’s services to the county, the fiscal court shall pay over to the Marshall County Fiscal Court when invoiced the compensation due Greer for those services. That cost would come out of the CCRD’s general fund.
The agreement said Greer would keep detailed logs of the types of tasks and hours worked for the services she provides to CCRD. Greer will submit those logs to the Marshall County Treasurer, and the treasurer will then invoice the Calloway County Fiscal Court accordingly for those hours. Greer will be working at a rate of $43.44/hour, which includes FICA, CERS retirement and other required contributions.
The court voted unanimously in favor of the agreement.
•••
The court also approved a series of invitations to bid for items the county will need for the road department.
This included taking bids for three new white 2500 4X4 crew cab pickup trucks, a new three-point hitch asphalt road grinder, a new 7040 trailer jetter, and a new 2019 Model T-7500 Total Patcher Road Repair and Maintenance machine. Specifications for those bids can be picked up from the Calloway County Road Department at 105 East Sycamore Street in Murray.
•••
Following a series of storms and associated damages in the county, Judge Imes thanked the hard work of the road department and other first responders for their prompt and efficient service during cleanup. It was also suggested at that time that any citizens with downed trees or similar issues in the future should call 911 to report those issues. It was said that this would ensure that multiple agencies do not respond to the same call.
•••
The court also changed the official meeting date each month to the third Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. Imes also said an open work meeting would also be held every third Monday at 8 a.m., saying members of the public and press are invited to those meetings as well.
