MURRAY — The reality of what the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing to the world is now hitting everyone in a way that is impossible to ignore.
Restaurants in Kentucky were closed Monday. Earlier, professional and collegiate sports were put on hold indefinitely, all because of fears that this illness could spread and become nearly impossible to stop. Then, there were the school systems, suddenly leaving scores of students having to spend their days away from campuses, bringing a sobering problem to light.
For some, school is the only way they eat every day, which is why Murray and Calloway County has pulled together to see to it that this issue is handled. Monday, Calloway County Schools launched a Monday-through-Friday meals program that originated out of Calloway County Middle School, with the Murray Independent School District to follow suit, starting Wednesday.
It appeared to bring great comfort to those partaking.
“This is wonderful,” said Jackie Phillips of Murray, as she accepted a bag of freshly-prepared items from inside a van after Jennifer Lyell of the Calloway food service program brought it to her. “I hate the circumstances. It’s scary, but at least I know that kids are going to eat, and that’s all that matters.”
Calloway County Schools Food Service Director Pat Lane spoke with enthusiasm as she described how she and her team were not only aggressively going about their business to supply that day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast, but how they were doing it with a positive spirit. She also had a message for the community.
“We’re going to be here from 10:30 to 12:30 every day until we’re told differently. Come by and get a meal!” Lane said, remembering back to last week when plans began being put together for something she said she and her team could not believe was going to be a reality. “I’ve got between 35 and 38 of our staff on this; they are here and they are positive and they are doing what’s best for our students and the county.
“This is opened up to the community. This is not just for Calloway County Schools. We’re here to serve, and that goes for every student in Calloway County Schools, as well as every student in the community (including MISD and students of other campuses). If Grandma is babysitting 12 kids, let us know. We make deliveries and we’ve got a special number where you can arrange that (270-762-7304).”
MISD Public Information Officer Sherry Purdom said Monday that the program MISD will start Wednesday will be similar in design, using a drive-up method where district food service people will hand meals to participants at their vehicles at Murray Middle School. She also said that, like the Calloway program, this will cross district lines if needed.
“If there are any students in the Calloway system that need a meal, they can come to us. We need to help each other at this time and this is a good way to do it,” Purdom said.
MISD’s program is slightly different from Calloway in that two separate times will be offered. Breakfast will be available from 7-8 a.m. daily with lunch to follow from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Purdom said this is for all children under the age of 18. Delivery will only be available to households within the MISD boundaries.
With the Calloway program, plans are to expand to satellite locations in the county. Starting Thursday, six additional mobile food distribution sites will become available from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Those sites will be:
• Riviera Courts Mobile Home Park in Murray (near mailboxes)
• East Calloway Elementary School
• Hazel Baptist Church
• Dexter Church of Christ
• Lynn Grove in the old store parking lot
• Blood River Baptist Church.
“In thinking about how to do this last week, we were also trying to think about how far people would have to travel,” said Calloway County Schools Director of Professional Development and Public Relations Tawnya Hunter. “Not everyone will be able to make it to the middle school.”
Hunter noted that many students may be spending their time somewhere other than their homes, meaning devising a plan to deliver to those addresses might not prove very effective.
That is where people like Stacey Orr of Hazel enter the picture. The mother of four children and grandmother to another, she brought her vehicle to Calloway Middle Monday not just seeking to take care of their meal needs, but she was thinking of many others too.
“There are several kids in (her) neighborhood and I don’t know think the school is going to get (meals) down to the Baptist church in Hazel until Wednesday. So this will get us by until Wednesday,” Orr said as she and Stacey Galloway of Calloway food service loaded her SUV with about 60 meals, all of which were going to be put to good use.
In fact, while she was at Calloway Middle, she received a phone call from Hazel Baptist Pastor Jordan Roach, who said that a church bus is seeking to deliver the meals that Orr was receiving. That number was between 60 and 70 students. So, just after arriving at the school, Orr decided to make things a little lighter for everyone, smiling as she said, ‘Fill ‘er up,’ to Food Service workers, who responded with laughter.
Orr then added, “You can send some toilet paper while you’re at it,” further lightening the mood with a joke about how this commodity has suddenly become a rare sight on store shelves.
“Everybody has got to learn to just relax, not to overtake stuff, but to just get what you need. But you also still have to be yourself,” Orr said of her injection of humor on a dreary, rainy day. “There’s no need to panic. Let’s just be smart and just enjoy life.
“I volunteered (for the mission of obtaining food for Hazel). That’s what neighbors do; they look out for each other. We’ll find a way with this. We’ll tie (the food) to the roof if we need to, but we’re going to get this done.”
