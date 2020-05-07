MURRAY — From the comfort of their own homes, several Calloway County students made a bit of history several days ago.
With the academic team seasons for both Calloway County Middle School and Calloway County High School dashed this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a way around the effects of the coronavirus was discovered in one area, future problem solving, through virtual communication. So, relegated to continuing their education through nontraditional learning at home, FPS team members were aching to have a chance to somehow, some way, compete, and not only did this, but thrived.
Now, as a result of both teams finishing in the top six places of the first-ever Kentucky Association for Academic Competition virtual FPS state competition, they will advance to the Future Problem Solving Program International competition in June, where they will match wits with teams from throughout the world, again from the comfort of their own homes.
Scott Pile, who coaches the middle school team, said it was a no brainer for his students to enter the virtual event once they learned about it. After all, Calloway is the defending state champion.
“We all thought, ‘Hey! Why not? Let’s go ahead and give it a try. It’s worth it, you know?’” Pile said last week after receiving word that both Calloway teams had advanced to the international event. “I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ Because this is groundbreaking! This is the first time they’ve ever done this in the state and here we’ve got two local teams who did this the first time.
The miracles of modern technology made all of this possible. Usually, the event is in Louisville with teams from schools throughout the commonwealth competing in a variety of different events as part of the annual KAAC Governor’s Cup, which also includes the quick-recall (commonly known as “college bowl”) contest. FPS is also part of this lineup and it asks teams to find solutions to major American and world problems.
With the Governor’s Cup canceled this year, due to COVID-19, Pile, as well as Erica Gray, who coaches the high school team, and Murray State student Brianna Madden, who coaches both FPS teams, believed that was the end of the road for 2020. Then, the opportunity with FPS came and their teams resorted to the Google Meets videoconferencing mechanism to return to semi mid-season form after having been inactive since about March.
“We were able to do several practice sessions,” Gray said, emphasizing that one of the main points of the practices was ensuring strong communications. “Students from all parts of the county have different levels of Wi-Fi and internet service, so we made sure they all had good connectivity so they were able to see and hear each other. They also had to be able to type their responses into Google Docs in real time, and we found that this could create a problem because, sometimes, when you’re using that, there’s a lag in how quickly the document shows what a student is writing.”
Usually, the state events determine winners and placements. That was not the case with the virtual FPS state event. Judges determined a top six, and that was it.
In the middle school event, Calloway joins Heath Middle as the only far-western Kentucky schools in heading to the international event. At the high school level, Calloway and McCracken County are advancing as western Kentucky representatives.
Pile said both teams had to sign an honesty agreement prior to the event because coaches were mainly responsible for making sure their teams were not using anything other than a dictionary or thesaurus as aids. He said the fact he had to be in tune with his own computer produced a most interesting memory.
“I have four kids on Google Meets and was able to get them on my big-screen TV at home because I connected (the TV) to my computer. So here I am, looking at my four kids (Taylor Frantz, Sidney Lasley, Jasmine Hornbuckle and Karsyn Tucker) and they’re each in their own square on this huge screen. It was pretty neat, I’ve got to tell you,” said Pile, who has coached the middle school academic team program the past 18 years. His wife, Whitney, also a teacher at the middle school, assists.
“Normally, when they’re doing this competition, they’re all sitting at the same table, writing answers in booklets and seeing each other eye-to-eye and they converse with one another for two hours. It was great that they were able to get this chance. We start our practices in July, then you have to place in your district tournament, then compete in the regional, and we won both of those, as did our high school team.
“We figured, ‘Gosh! The season is over. We’re not going to get to use all of that knowledge,’ then this comes along, and we’re doing this remotely while sitting in our living rooms, kitchens or our bedrooms.”
“I feel beyond honored that our team can represent not only Calloway County, but the state of Kentucky,” Lasley said in a written statement. “It’s insane to think that I had this opportunity two years in a row. This experience will, without a doubt, differ from last year, but I’m elated to know that my team and I can take part in the first online international competition ever.”
For Gray, who has led the high school’s academic team program all 13 of her years on the campus, the fact that her players (Rheagan Jones, Laken McDaniel, Drake Calhoon, and Ellie Whisman) had this chance meant a lot, she said. However, at the same time, she said she could not help but feel badly for the many other students who participate in other extracurricular activities that were canceled in the spring.
“It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see that all of those things they’d be enjoying or participating in to be postponed, or, in many cases, canceled altogether. I really hate it for all of the seniors who missed that last opportunity to do things this year,” Gray said. “We made sure to drive through during the parade they had Friday night at the school for all of the spring sports seniors and they were holding it together OK, but you know they’re going through a very hard time right now.”
However, Gray said she is glad the state organization found a way to continue the FPS season. One of her players, Calhoon, a freshman, said in a written statement that she was skeptical about the virtual aspect at first. Now, her opinion has changed.
“I was wrong. Everyone involved did a great job of making it seem as much like the traditional experience as possible,” Calhoon said. “I am used to hearing the whispers of the other teams at nearby tables and feeling the anxiety build up inside me as I wait to break the seal of the envelope that encloses our (topic). Overall, the virtual competition was a good balance of the old and the new.”
