MURRAY — The Calloway County Republican Party recently passed a resolution in support of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in response to criticism of his handling of the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville.
Taylor was shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer in March after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire during a raid of her apartment. According to NBC News, police said they were executing a search warrant in a drug trafficking investigation involving Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, a twice-convicted drug dealer. Walker said he did not hear police identify themselves and he opened fire, thinking someone was trying to break into the apartment. LMPD officers say Walker shot first and they shot back, resulting in the wound that killed Taylor.
A news release from the Calloway County GOP said Distinguished Professor of Political Science Emeritus Dr. Winfield H. Rose drafted a resolution aimed at supporting Cameron. Calloway County Republicans unanimously adopted the resolution to publicly acknowledge Cameron’s “efforts to defend the rule of law in the Taylor case so widely publicized throughout the nation.” The release said that since the response to the resolution was overwhelming, other counties within Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District responded as well.
Republican County Chair Vickie Travis welcomed the resolution.
“In our last meeting, over 50 people took the opportunity to sign the document,” Travis said in late November. “Many others visited our local GOP headquarters in downtown Murray to do the same and show support.”
To regionalize the support, 1st District Chairman Greg DeLancey requested other counties in the district to adopt and support the resolution.
“We acknowledge the dedication of our new attorney general, especially during these days of violence and inner-city turmoil as exhibited in Louisville in recent days,” DeLancey said. “We believe this will be an encouragement to AG Cameron and his staff in their efforts to defend justice.”
The resolution stated that Cameron “has recently been the object of much criticism and abuse by unprincipled leftists from both inside and outside our Commonwealth regarding the Breonna Taylor case” and said the Calloway County GOP had “full confidence in Mr. Cameron’s intellect, judgment, diligence, character and integrity.”
