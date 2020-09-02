MURRAY – The Calloway County Republican Party celebrated the opening of its new headquarters Tuesday night at 100 N. Fifth St.
Greg DeLancey of Murray, GOP chair for Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, said the party would be making yard signs, T-shirts and other merchandise publicly available for most of the Republican candidates on the Calloway County ballot in November. Active local party members gathered to decorate the headquarters Tuesday, and the public grand opening will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, he said.
“A lot of people have been requesting signs and information, so I think the plan was to try to open up in September and have access to the various items that people want,” DeLancey said. “It’s a good thing that there is interest, so from this point forward, I think there will be a good demand for campaign materials.”
