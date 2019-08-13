MURRAY – A Calloway County grand jury met last week and issued the following indictments. All individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Mark Boggess, 53, London Street, Murray: Five counts of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
• Kacy L. Sigrist, 39, Hardin Trailer Lane, Hardin: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), promoting contraband in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Christopher Allen Concentine, 50, North 16th Street, Murray: Bail jumping in the first degree.
• James N. Norsworthy, 59, KY 94 West, Murray: Firearm-enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than 2 grams, methamphetamine), convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (drug unspecified), controlled substance prescription not in the original container, obscuring the identity of a machine, value over $500 but less than $10,000.
• Donnie Ray Garlic, 48, Melrose Drive, Murray: Firearm-enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Shannon M. Boss, 26, Crouch Drive, Calvert City: Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, first offense with aggravating circumstances, three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
