FRANKFORT – The 2022 Leadership Murray class traveled to Frankfort with the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Thursday to get a close-up look at state government in action.
It was the first Calloway to the Capitol event – part of the General Assembly’s West Kentucky Day – since 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most public events. Community leaders from all over the western end of the state use the event as an opportunity to speak to their elected legislators and directly participate in the legislative process through their feedback.
“I was thrilled to see those who traveled to Frankfort to be part of the West Kentucky delegation,” said State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray). “It is always so good to see people from Calloway County. Their participation in this process is very encouraging.”
Since there was no event last year, this was the first West Kentucky Day for both Imes and State Sen. Jason Howell since they were both elected in 2020. Howell said he found it to be a very valuable experience for both constituents and legislators.
“The benefits of it are two-fold,” Howell said. “From my standpoint, it’s nice to have everybody up here so they can see what we’re doing in the moment. They can come in and it’s a good way to put a name and a face together when we’re in my environment as a legislator rather than at home where we’re all used to doing our own things. It’s really good for them to see the process, see how things work through committees and be exposed to some of my peers in the legislature from other parts of the state.”
Howell said that as a senator from Murray, he wanted to keep the entire General Assembly focused on western Kentucky. He said he had recently introduced a “new toy” to his colleagues: a golden-colored musical triangle to represent the so-called “Golden Triangle” of Frankfort, Louisville and Lexington.
“I ring it when we get too Golden Triangle-centric to try to bring attention back to where we need to be,” Howell said. “It’s a big hit! But it’s really important for people to make the effort, and I appreciate everybody from home making the effort to come up here because nobody from this area of the state ever goes to western Kentucky. Unfortunately, it took a devastating tornado to get a lot of attention focused on western Kentucky and for people who normally never go there to go there. But by and large, (other lawmakers) need to see us. They need to know us. They need to put a name and a face together with people from the western part of the state so they can personally identify with our issues when it comes time to support things that are important in our area. And this is the best way to do it.”
The evening concluded with the West Kentucky Thank You Night barbecue dinner at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center. Gov. Andy Beshear delivered the evening’s keynote address, which was followed by remarks from Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and outgoing West Kentucky Caucus chairs Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) and and Rep. Walker Thomas (R-Hopkinsville).
Beshear recalled the devastating feeling of walking through the destroyed streets of Mayfield and Dawson Springs after the Dec. 10 tornado, and he commended the leadership of the elected officials in each of the affected communities across the region.
“You have shown both us in this state and the entire country amazing strength,” Beshear said. “You know, in Kentucky, we have been through a lot, but we have shown the world that nothing – not a pandemic; not five tornadoes; not one that’s on the ground for more than 200 miles, something we’ve never seen before; not ice storms; not flooding – absolutely nothing will break us. Because in Kentucky, we do not break.”
Beshear said the tornadoes and the attention they received showed the entire world what makes Kentuckians special as people all over the state stepped up to help their neighbors. He said both he and the General Assembly are committed to doing whatever it takes to help the region recover.
“We’re going to be with you for weeks and years to come, until we’ve rebuilt every single structure, every single life,” he said.
Beshear said the future is exciting because in spite of these natural disasters, the potential of the state – in particular western Kentucky – has never been greater.
“Just look at what we were able to do last year in the midst of a pandemic,” he said. “We shattered every single economic development record … Last year, we brought in $11.2 billion in investment.”
A luncheon kicked off the day with remarks from former State Rep. Rocky Adkins, now a senior advisor to Beshear. A former college basketball star at Morehead State University, he recalled how the last Ohio Valley Conference game he played was at the old Racer Arena while the Racers team included Lamont Sleets, the only player in Murray State history to win All-OVC honors for four years..
“It was against Lamont Sleets and that team, and (I still hold pride from) upsetting that really good team to go to the NCAA Tournament,” Adkins said. “I enjoy going back to old Racer Arena. It brings back a lot of unbelievable memories.”
Adkins, who is from Sandy Hook, said he identifies with western Kentucky because its economy and its people are very similar to his part of the state. He said he worked in the coal industry for 30 years, and he was among 1,700 people who lost their jobs in a single day. He said it “infuriates” him when he thinks about how his home lost many in its population because of the lack of opportunities.
“I know how you feel in West Kentucky to know that it’s our time,” he said. “It’s our turn, and the future is now. I want you to know as long as I’m senior advisor to this governor, Andy Beshear, rural Kentucky will have a seat at the table every morning in the Governor’s Office. And I am pleased with the reception that the governor is showing to look across Kentucky, to spread the prosperity and to make sure that all regions have that hope and opportunity that we deserve.”
In the afternoon, Justice Shea Nickell of Paducah, who represents the 1st Supreme Court District, gave several groups tours of his wing of the Capitol. Speaking in the room where Supreme Court cases are heard, he talked about the sense of gravity he feels when making important decisions on the court and recalled the last words of another Paducah native, former Vice President Alben Barkley, who reportedly died while giving a speech.
“‘I would rather be a servant in the house of the Lord than to sit in the seats of the mighty,’ from the Book of Psalms,” Nickell recounted. “And then he dropped dead. What great words to go out on – or to make your entrance on, I guess. Certainly words that all public officials need to remember – that we are servants.”
