MURRAY — Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner wants to remind voters that Tuesday’s general election is going to have a much different setup than in the past.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have sought to limit the number of precincts for both the primary election that was in June and the general election on Tuesday. That means some precincts that Calloway County voters are accustomed to using for casting ballots will not be available.
And Faulkner is seeking to prevent confusion.
“This time, we only have four,” Faulkner said Tuesday. Those precincts will be at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus, as well as three Calloway County Schools campuses — East Calloway Elementary, Southwest Calloway Elementary and North Calloway Elementary.
“All four of these are included in our usual list of precincts as well (which, until this year, was at 23), but the state was really wanting us to reduce the number this year.”
Faulkner said that, as the election has drawn closer, she and her fellow workers in the clerk’s office have been fielding more calls about this subject. This is in spite of efforts to circulate information about the changes in the number of polling places, she said.
“We have tried to use Facebook, we’ve been on the radio, we’ve had it in (The Ledger & Times). We’ve really been trying,” she said, adding that the last thing she wants to hear this close to an election is that voters are confused about an important subject like where precincts will be available.
“It’s one of those things, though, where people are so used to going to a certain place. I hear people say, ‘Well, I go to (Calloway County High School) to vote. That’s my place.’ This time is going to be different.”
In an effort to lower the chances of a voter missing the chance to vote Tuesday, Faulkner said signs will be placed at all facilities that are part of the lineup of 23 precincts not being used for the election. She also said the goal is to have it where voters can see the precinct is not being utilized in a manner where they do not have to leave their vehicles.
There is also another very new aspect for voters to consider for Tuesday, and that is that there will be no assigned precincts. Any registered voter in Calloway County has the freedom to use any of the four precincts they choose, regardless of the location of residences.
“In other words, if you live in Murray and feel like you want to go on out to East Elementary, you can do that,” Faulkner said, explaining the rationale in the plan the Calloway County Board of Elections comprised several months ago.
“For the voters in Murray, we wanted to have a pretty big place where people could spread out and that’s what CFSB gives us. We used CFSB for the primary and it went great. So, from there, we looked at other parts of the county and looked at it from a perspective of, ‘OK, if I’m coming into Murray from out in the county, what are places that would be easy to find?’ That’s how we came to the elementary schools.
“If you’re coming from the north part of the county, there’s North Elementary. It’s pretty easy to get to. And that’s how it is for the others.”
Faulkner said that, in choosing the four places where votes will be cast Tuesday, something else to consider was size of the buildings. These schools have gymnasiums and large hallways that will allow for social distancing.
“We actually had people at some of our places we’ve used tell us they didn’t feel comfortable this time because they weren’t sure they wanted a lot of people coming in (because of the pandemic). And I can see that. Some of those places, though, probably weren’t going to work too well anyway because they were kind of small.”
As always, Faulkner said she and her staff will be happy to talk to voters about precinct locations for Tuesday, or any other thing having to do with the election. Voters can phone 270-753-3923 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
