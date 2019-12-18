MURRAY — Heavy rains came through Murray and Calloway County Monday, prompting flash flooding and the closing of some roads in the county.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service in Paducah, said the county experienced 2.4 inches of rainfall Monday. He also said the area dodged significant snow to the north, as well as severe weather to the south.
“The total rainfall Monday was 2.42 inches of rain with a low of 32 and a high of 38,” Holland said. “We stayed just above freezing during the entire event to prevent any ice or snow problems. If the system would have gone about 100 miles farther to the south, we would have had a big snow. If it had gone about 100 miles to the north, we would have had a severe weather outbreak, which places to the south of us did have. So it worked out pretty good for us.”
Holland said that there was some flash flooding throughout the county as a result of the heavy rains. On Monday, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told the Ledger that at least three roads were closed to traffic as a result of flooding, with various other roadways in the county seeing encroaching water. Call also said two lightning strikes sparked small fires in the county, prompting response from Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Holland said that had temperatures been about five degrees cooler, the county would have experienced roughly 24 inches of snow. He said, however, that snow is not on the horizon, and the county should be experiencing calmer weather over the next 10 or so days.
“We are going to go into a quiet and calm pattern for the next week to 10 days,” Holland said. “We will have some dry time, a lot of sunshine. Starting about Thursday, it will start to warm up closer to 50 degrees. By about next Monday we will probably be close to 60 degrees.
“So it is looking like a warm and dry Christmas at this time.”
