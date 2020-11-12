MURRAY —Despite the limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters still saw a decent turnout at their Veterans Day ceremonies Wednesday.
At Billy Lane Lauffer American Legion Post 73 of Murray, the annual tradition of an honor guard supplying a 21-volley salute with M1-Garand rifles at precisely the 11th hour of the 11th day of the month of the year was once again executed. This is line with the origin of Veterans Day (originally called “Armistice Day” because that was when the cease-fire agreement was signed for World War I in 1919).
Veterans Day (renamed from Armistice Dayin 1954) honors America’s veterans, while the last Monday of May (known as Memorial Day) honors its war dead.
“Today is a day of celebrating!” exclaimed Post 73 member David Hadzima, who served both in the United States Air Force and the Army. “Today, we celebrate that there are veterans out there, young Americans out there, that still have the drive, still have the want-to to sign up to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Thank each and every one of you guys.”
Hadzima, born in 1975, was one of the younger veterans in the room for Wednesday’s ceremony that featured several other guest speakers. For his Army service, he was determined to be the youngest member of that branch of service, putting him front and center for a Post 73 tradition. Five cakes are displayed, each one bearing the insignias of America’s five branches of military service and the youngest veterans in attendance serves a piece of their respective cakes to the oldest veterans in attendance and vice versa.
“That goes along the lines of, if the person ahead of you falls, there is always another there to take up the slack. That’s why we do this,” said Post 73 Service Officer and Vietnam War veteran Mark Kennedy.
Some of Wednesday’s speakers, such as Hadzima, were veterans. Others were non-veterans, such as Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James T. Jameson. He said that, while he did not serve in the military, he has a full understanding of the importance of the men and women who do serve.
“The man I recognize as my grandfather (his actual step-grandfather) served during the very end of World War II and actually was there in Hawaii when the plane took off to drop the (atomic) bomb on Japan,” Jameson said, fast-forwarding to more recent times. “I have a nephew right now in the Navy and he would come stay with us when he was younger, and he never picked up his shoes, never took care of his stuff and one day I just said, ‘Man! You need to go to the military! You need to man up!’
“I guess it stuck because he has turned out to be very talented and very bright and he’s down in Florida. He went out last year on a tour and he’s serving on a tour now, and I remember talking to him when he came home before that and asked him how he was enjoying it. He said, ‘It’s just a job. We’re not really doing much.’ I told him, ‘Well, that’s the game, right? Stand ready until you’re needed.
“Then he said that he had seen these other guys who had been in wars and he would hear those stories and he said he just didn’t feel like he was contributing. I told him, ‘It’s the moment that makes the man, or the woman, right? It’s being willing to step up. That’s the patriotism you hear about. You meet that moment.’ And I’m sure that he will proudly meet those moments if, unfortunately, they come up.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he remembered his teenage years of having to go to the building that now houses his office — the Miller Courthouse Annex, the former Murray post office — where he would submit his selective service information, like so many others.
He never got the call to serve, but he knows others did. That included his father, as well as the father of his wife, Mary Beth.
“Both of them were in World War II and Mary Beth’s dad actually was a POW in Germany,” Kenny said, recalling how the men worked at the Almo post office. His father was the postmaster, while her father was a letter carrier.
“They would never talk about their service, yet, I would walk in the back and there they’d be,” he continued. “Her dad would have tears rolling down his cheeks and my dad – and I don’t think I saw him cry but maybe two or three times – he would have tears rolling down his cheeks. They had been discussing their service. I really appreciate living in a country where so many have sacrificed and I don’t want to ever see our country take that for granted.”
Local festivities continued late in the afternoon with the annual ceremony hosted by VFW Herman Eddie Roberts Post 6291 at the Chestnut Park Veterans Memorial. The event usually takes place immediately following the Veterans Day parade, but that event was canceled this year because of the coronavirus. Past Commander Sam Warner thanked attendees, who were mostly spread around the parking lot and grass in front of the memorial.
“We had to make a lot of changes, and it’s a little uncomfortable without the bleachers, but if we had bleachers, we’d have everybody crowded up and we don’t want that,” Warner said. “If we had a parade, we’d have people crowded on Main Street, and we don’t want that. Thank you for understanding and being out here.”
After the presentation of colors, Tim Palmer gave the opening prayer.
“We come here today to honor, remember, to memorialize men and women who have laid down their life for their country and their friends, men and women who have risked their life for their country and their friends, and sadly enough, many times men and women who were not treated as well as they should have been, honored the way that they deserved or given and taken care of as they were promised,” Palmer said in his opening remarks.
James Michael Jones, a Post 6291 trustee and honor guard commander, said he grew up in a military family and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He recalled the sacrifices made by his friends, including Army Capt. Bruce E. Hays, who was killed in September 2008 in Afghanistan after volunteering for his third deployment. Because they were so close, Jones was given the responsibility of informing Hays’ wife.
“I’ll always remember and never forget that it was a very hard day,” Jones said. “Bruce, like many other men and women, were and are ordinary people until they heard the call of duty and they answered. We left our families, our homes and our lives not for recognition or fame or even the honor we bestow upon them today; we served to protect our country and, in short, maintain our way of life.”
U.S. Navy Master Chief A.J. Cunha was the event’s main speaker. Cunha, who has almost 20 years active duty Navy service, lives in Murray with his wife and four children and is currently stationed at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, Tennessee.
“We all picture a veteran differently,” he said. “When we think of a veteran, you may think of your grandparent, your parent, sibling, child, friend, or you may personally be a veteran. During my years of service completing seven deployments on two ships and completing drug operations executing missions throughout Central and South America, I can personally share – no journey is the same for any veteran. And it’s one of the unique elements that make being a veteran special. Remember, service is service, no matter if it’s overseas in the Middle East, on board a ship, flying aircraft, in conflict or during peacetime. All service is valuable to our country.”
Despite all that might make them different from one another, Cunha said there are several characteristics that define every veteran, including putting country before self and putting their lives on the line for their nation. He said each of them “wrote a blank check made to the United States of America for an amount up to and including their life.” He noted that one doesn’t have to be a U.S. citizen to serve in the armed forces, adding that many non-citizens take the oath to defend Americans’ freedoms and liberties “even though they are not yet a citizen and able to enjoy all the privileges they protect.”
Cunha said there are 14.4 million living veterans in the U.S., which might sound like a lot, but it is less than 7% of the population. He encouraged people to not only thank veterans – specifically mentioning Vietnam vets – they might meet for their service, but to spend time with them and ask about their experiences.
“As we lose veterans daily, we also lose their stories, which no one can tell like they can,” Cunha said. “Because they personally experienced it and they tell the story as if they were there yesterday, and you have been sent in a time machine to join them. It is truly something special.”
Cunha added, “When someone tells me, ‘Thank you for your service,’ I look back at them and say, ‘The privilege is all mine.’”
