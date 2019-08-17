MURRAY — The death of an inmate that occurred Thursday in the Calloway County Jail is not being investigated as a criminal manner.
In a news release, Kentucky State Police Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Bryan Luckett said that KSP was notified of the death about 7:26 p.m. Thursday when an inmate was discovered unresponsive as he lay on his cell bunk. KSP and Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland responded to the jail and found Joe P. Barnett, 78, of Murray. Barnett was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy was scheduled, but no foul play is suspected, Luckett said. The death investigation is being led by KSP Detective Sgt. Trevor Pervine.
The Calloway Circuit Court Clerk’s Office reported Friday that Barnett was incarcerated on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, second offense and wanton endangerment in the second degree. This stemmed from a wreck that occurred Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of South 16th and Sycamore streets in Murray.
In addition, Barnett had originally been scheduled to be arraigned in Calloway District Court Friday morning in front of Judge Randall Hutchens.
