PADUCAH – The Calloway County Jail recently participated in a vocational training program in McCracken County that seeks to reduce recidivism rates by preparing inmates for employment opportunities upon their release.
The vocational training program is called the “Phoenix Project,” and McCracken County Jailer David Knight said the first classes started in February 2019. Within a year, it grew to four classes, and they currently include training to be a deckhand on a barge, electrical work, welding and repairing refrigerators and HVAC systems.
“I started at the jail about 10 years ago, and I worked at the sheriff’s department for 10 years before that,” Knight said. “I kept seeing the same people constantly coming and going and got to know them, and I just thought, ‘What we’re doing is not working.’ I thought maybe if they had a trade or a skill and the ability to get out and work (they wouldn’t end up back in jail). So many of them grow up in an environment where this is their life – they go to court like a lot of people go to Walmart. It’s just normal for them.”
Knight said the Phoenix Project was made possible by a grant from the Delta Regional Authority and U.S. Department of Labor, and it also received strong community support through donations from various businesses. West Kentucky Community and Technical College also partnered with the jail to provide instructors for classes.
The program had to go on a long hiatus after the state placed tight restrictions on visitation in March 2020. However, Knight said the jail was able to bring it back in a limited form about 18 months ago and it is now mostly back to its original form. With the COVID restrictions now lifted, the McCracken County Jail was finally able to invite other jails in the region to enroll their inmates, so Knight contacted Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud and Marshall County Jailer Roger Ford.
“We now have the ability to partner with regional counties and get their inmates in there as well,” Knight said. “It doesn’t cost any more to teach 22 than it does to teach 12, so that’s why we reached out to these other counties and tried to get a bigger class going.”
Claud said he and Ford had collaborated to share the expense of transporting their inmates to McCracken County for the classes. With a significant number of state inmates released during the early part of the pandemic, Claud said Knight was looking to other jails to get their class numbers up. Although he has implemented several programs at the Calloway County Jail with the goal of reducing recidivism, Claud said the vocational program is something new for his inmates.
“Mostly, the programs that we have in place already are classroom-based, where they’re working through a workbook and journaling and having one-on-one instruction in a classroom setting,” Claud said. “But this vocational training is more hands-on and they have certified instructors from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. If they complete these programs, the inmates can use the hours in some form or fashion to go toward an associate’s degree through that institution. So that would be good as well, and upon their release, they could pursue more classes through (WKCTC) if they wanted to.”
Knight said he would love to expand the Phoenix Project to have similar programs across Kentucky, and he would like to see other states adopt similar initiatives as well. He said that although the program hasn’t existed long enough to have a wide sample over the course of several years, it has already demonstrated its effectiveness in recidivism reduction for the group of inmates who have taken the classes so far. He cited a Harvardpolitics.com study that showed that 76.6% of U.S. inmates are incarcerated again within five years of being released. McCracken County’s overall recidivism statistics are unknown because Knight said it would take doing a similarly complicated analysis of the data to learn that information, but he said the recidivism rate has dropped to about 18% among inmates who have gone through the program in the roughly two years it has been existence.
“We’re very impressed (with those results),” said Lt. Arnie Puckett, who coordinates the Phoenix Project. “Our goal was 50%, so we’ve way outrun our goal.”
Puckett said many former inmates are hindered in their ability to stay out of jail because they might be moving back in with family members who are abusing drugs or involved in other criminal activity. He said that for this reason, the inmates involved in the Phoenix Project receive several additional services to help them get back on their feet and ease the transition between being released and finding gainful employment to start a new life. He said they receive counseling services from KentuckyCare and Emerald Therapy, and the Goodwill Opportunity Center provides them with food and clothing, as well as job placements.
Although nothing concrete is in the works at the moment, Claud said he would like to start a program similar to the Phoenix Project in Calloway County and he has had some preliminarily discussions with several local leaders. Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning said he is encouraged by programs like the one in McCracken County because former inmates need all the help they can get to find work and have a chance to become valuable members of the community.
“I am happy to see our jailers work with Class D felons to try to provide skills that can give them a good living without having to get afoul of the law, especially in this time of extreme worker shortage,” Manning said. “I think it’s a great program and I applaud them and support them in any way we can.”
