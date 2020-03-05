MURRAY — Anyone looking for a way to provide a helping hand for victims of the deadly tornado that struck Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning will have that chance later this week.
Tonya Lyons, founder and administrator of the Calloway County Jeep Club, said Wednesday that the club is putting together a supplies collection drive that is planned for Friday at the Advanced Auto Parts store on South 12th Street in Murray. Lyons said the drive will start at 7:30 a.m. and continue until, in her words, “the trailer is full.”
“It took us a while to figure out exactly what we wanted to do,” Lyons said, explaining that the first item of business was checking on friends and loved ones who were in or near the area where killer twister struck in the early-morning hours of Tuesday. The tornado touched down near Camden in Benton County, then apparently stayed aloft until it moved into the northern sections of Nashville, where it caused extensive damage before continuing on eastward into Mount Juliet and Cookeville.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 24 people are confirmed dead, 18 of which were in Putnam County in the Cookeville area. Many homes were destroyed or badly damaged, leaving hundreds homeless.
Lyons said that once all contacts were located, then the business of trying to determine a course of action became the main goal for the club.
“We started checking with other Jeep clubs in Tennessee. They’re doing their own things. So we started checking with clubs here in Kentucky, like Paducah and Bowling Green, and they’re doing their own thing too. So with everybody doing their own thing, we decided that’s what we needed to do too,” she said, adding that the collection drive idea came only after a long search for a reputable organization that could accept donations.
“We called the Red Cross and others. Finally, we found this group called the Community Resource Center and we told them we could be there as soon as they want. So we’re going to be down there when their doors open at 9 o’clock Saturday morning and hopefully we’re going to be giving them a lot of stuff.”
Lyons said donors can bring a wide variety of materials. She said CRC has asked for such things as blankets, bottled water, nonperishable food items, baby items, household cleaning supplies and more.
“Pretty much, it’s anything you think of in a disaster,” she said. “We’re going to bring a couple of our Jeeps and a couple of trailers and we’re just going to try to fill those up with as much as we can collect. Those people need it.”
Advanced Auto Parts is located at 401 S. 12th St.
