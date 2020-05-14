MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees voted at its monthly meeting Tuesday to purchase two adjacent properties to aid its forthcoming expansion plans.
The board voted to purchase the back part of 711 Olive Street from John and Jan Fuqua, and to sell the Fuquas the front half of 709 Olive Street. After both properties had been appraised, the Fuquas will pay the library $10,000, Library Director Mignon Reed explained in a telephone interview Wednesday. The land will be used both for the expansion and for a construction staging area, she said.
“The rest of 709 will be used for green space and parking and programming,” Reed said.
The board also approved a motion by Trustee Winfield Rose to offer $400,000 to purchase the property next door at 706 Main St. The property is owned by T & V Holdings LLC and is currently home to Southern Family Dental.
The sale of the property is being handled by attorney Greg Taylor, who attended the board meeting via Zoom. Taylor said a deal is not yet in place, but he plans to present a contract for approval at the June 9 board meeting.
“It will be used for construction staging and probably office space during construction,” Reed said. “We will then have that for the future if (the trustees) decide they want to expand.”
In other business:
• The board voted to pass the 2020-21 library budget.
• The board agreed to a one-time amnesty to eliminate all fines and fees for patrons who have items checked out during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will remain in effect until the library opens again to the public.
• The board agreed to sign the contract with 5253 Design Group to move forward with the construction contract for expansion.
• The board approved a contract with Reed & Co. of Mayfield, PSC to conduct the library’s audits for the next 3 1/2 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.