MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees discussed its ongoing expansion project in its monthly meeting this week, as well as trustee nominations and the formation of a reserve fund policy.
The library will be demolishing the recently purchased building at 706 Main St., which is the former home of Southern Family Dental, and the board voted Tuesday to approve a bid for asbestos removal. Library Director Mignon Reed said she received an email from Audas Environmental with a quote for $3,200. She said that would cover labor, material, equipment, insurance and expenses. Vonnie Hays-Adams moved to accept the bid and the board approved the motion after a second from Levi Weatherford.
5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim, who is overseeing the library expansion project, said he got a good quote on the environmental cleanup that will have to be done at 706 Main St. He said if the board waited to do the cleanup and left it to the general contractor in charge of construction, there would be a markup for those services.
“So we’ll get it a little cheaper if just do it now,” Cottongim said. With the board’s formal instruction, Cottongim said he would seek bids.
Cottongim said the overall project was behind, and he asked his consultants if they had a date that the project would be ready to put out for bid. He said they weren’t ready to answer that, but the project continues to move along. He said he and Reed participated in a meeting with the consultants last week, and the mechanical, electrical engineers are “running full speed.” He said the structural engineers almost have the frame set, and the engineers reduced the size of the basement because they didn’t think the originally planned size was necessary, so that will save some money.
“We have sent down the geotech engineers to verify the foundation depth and size, and we’re going to do a little bit more digging over by the dentist’s office to verify depth to rock and things like that,” Cottongim said. “So we’re coming along and it’s going well. I can’t complain, it’s just not going as fast as I like. But that’s OK. It’s not always a good thing to run through a set of drawings, especially with a big, nasty renovation like this one where we’re cutting off part of the building. We’ve got to figure out how to phase that so that (library staff) can stay in the building. And there may be some time where (we have to say), ‘OK, we’re changing the power out tomorrow. We’re going to be shut down for 12 hours’ or something.”
The board voted to create a reserve fund policy on which the board will vote at a later date. Reed said Chris Bischoff, a regional consultant with the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, has also offered to talk to the board about the policy. The board heard from a Baird financial firm employee last month about might go into the policy.
The board also discussed the nomination process for new board members. Trustee Debbie Bell’s term has expired and Chair Riley Ramsey’s term is almost up. They each indicated that they planned to submit applications for another term. The board plans to advertise for the positions in the newspaper and accept applications for 30 days. Reed said if the positions are advertised by May, the board could select two nominees for each seat in June and submit the names to Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and the Calloway County Fiscal Court for them to make their final choices by July.
The board also reviewed a draft annual budget for 2021-22, on which it will vote at a future meeting.
